Notes on Producers for Last Week’s WWE Raw & SmackDown

– Fightful Select has a report with the details of the assigned producers for last week’s editions of WWE Raw and SmackDown. First up, here is the list for producers for last Monday’s Raw:

* Pat Buck produced a dark match for LA Knight. Meanwhile, Joseph Park (aka Abyss) produced one for Roderick Strong.

* Michael Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, which hyped up their Royal Rumble title match.

* Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega.

* Joseph Park produced the Randy Orton and Chad Gable spelling bee.

* Jason Jordan and Pat Buck were the producers for the Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest matchup.

* AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory was produced by Petey Williams.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Becky Lynch and Doudrop segment, which built up their Royal Rumble title challenge.

* The six-woman tag team match was handled by Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari.

* Adam Pearce produced the Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio matchup.

* Finally, Michael Hayes was the producer for the Maryse birthday celebration segment on Raw.

And here are the producers for last Friday’s SmackDown:

* Kenny Dykstra, aka Kenn Doane, produced the dark matches featuring Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Roderick Strong.

* Jason Jordan handled producing the dark main event match that featured Seth Rollins and The Viking Raiders vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos).

* Jordan also produced the opening promo segment featuring Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Aliyah, Shotzi, and Shayna Bazler.

* Shawn Daivari produced the tag team match featuring Ricochet and Cesaro against Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi was produced by Pat Buck.

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the Seth Rollins promo segments.

* James Gibson, aka Jamie Noble, produced Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

* Meanwhile, Hayes and Williams also produced the main event tag team match featuring Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin vs. The New Day.

The Fightful report also noted that SmackDown was expectedly shorthanded for producers last week, likely due to the Royal Rumble happening the following night in St. Louis, with a rehearsal scheduled on the same night as SmackDown. You can read more details on the Royal Rumble match and segment producers HERE.