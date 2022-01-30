Backstage Notes on Producers for Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022

– Fightful Select has a report with details on the assigned producer for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. Here’s the rundown of who was assigned the various matches and segments:

* Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced the Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Universal title match, which opened the event.

* Dave Finlay, Shane Helms, Molly Holly, Pat Buck, and Michael Hayes produced the women’s Rumble match. The match saw Ronda Rousey make her WWE return and win the Rumble.

* Pat Buck and Shawn Daivari oversaw Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop for the Raw Women’s Championship.

* Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan produced Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Lashley beat Lesnar with help from Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns to win the title in this first-time matchup.

* Adam Pearce and Kenny Dykstra were the assigned producers for the mixed tag team match featuring Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse.

* The men’s Rumble match was produced by Abyss, Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari, and Adam Pearce. Lesnar ultimately entered No. 30 and won the match despite losing the WWE Championship earlier in the night.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 was held tonight at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It was broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.