Notes On Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT Arrival

Ricky Starks made his NXT debut on this week’s show, and a new report has some details on his arrival. As noted, Starks showed up on Tuesday’s show and cut a promo in the crowd. Fightful Select reports that, as most expected, Starks’ name not being mentioned on TV was not an accident and WWE expected the crowd to chant his name as they did.

The report notes that while the AEW releases didn’t become official until this week, they had been considered for a while. The deal for Starks came together quickly and that no one from WWE had communicated interest to Starks as recently as December.

As for the reason for Starks’ arrival on NXT specifically, the report noted that people on the main roster believed the majority of WrestleMania’s creative on the main roster is planned and that it would be much easier to work him in at NXT.

Word of Starks’ debut tonight began floating around the WWE Performance Center by around 30 minutes before the show.