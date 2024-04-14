– Fightful Select reports that the recently signed Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga rmade good impressions last week. Tama Tonga already has many friends within WWE, and Jacob Fatu was in the Philadelphia area during WrestleMania Weekend, and it’s said that he appeared to be very happy. As noted, Fatu has reportedly signed with WWE and was backstage for WrestleMania Weekend events. WWE has not yet announced Fatu’s signing.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes wasn’t producing The Bloodline segments like he usually does last Friday on SmackDown. Fightful reports that Hayes is expected to soon resume his role in producing the Bloodline-related segments.

– Fightful Select also reports that a type of segment involving WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita was planned for WrestleMania 40. However, for whatever reason, the segment never took place.