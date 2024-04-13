WWE SmackDown & Speed Producers for Last Night’s Tapings

– Fightful Select has the list of producers who handled last night’s WWE SmackDown and WWE Speed TV tapings:

* Shane Helms produced the Cody Rhodes promo segment.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar.

* The Bloodline promo segment with the debut of Tama Tonga was produced by Jason Jordan as well. While Michael Hayes and Robert Roode have usually been the ones to produce The Bloodline segments, Jordan produced the one that took place this week.

* Shane Helms produced Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker.

* Molly Holly and Nick Aldis produced the Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton matchup.

* Petey Williams produced the women’s tag team match featuring Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles was produced by Jamie Noble.

* For WWE Speed, Pete Dunne produced Johnny Gargano vs. Angel. As noted by Fightful, Dunne has been producing all the Speed matches.

* A dark match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio was produced by Jamie Noble.

* In another dark match, Jamie Noble produced Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa.