Nueva Generación Dinamita Explain Exit From CMLL, Want to Expand Their Faction

Nueva Generación Dinamita have explained their reasons for departing CMLL in a new video. As previously reported, the trio — El Cuatrero, Forastero, and Sansón — exited the promotion on Tuesday in what appeared to be a sudden move. In a new video posted to Sansón’s YouTube account, the group explained that they’re looking to expand beyond the promotion into new territories. You can see the video below, plus highlights below (per Fightful.

Cuartero on their reason for leaving: “We are in our best moment, we are young, and we want to take advantage of expanding upon new territories and fresh air. For all the people that support us, for all the fans that have wanted to support us in the Arena Mexico, we want to let you know that we want to go to all places. For those keeping up with NGD, expect more surprises because we are eager to expand the faction and that is why we left as a faction.”

Soberano on their exit: “We want people to keep up with our Social Media as we will provide more updates on our schedule, where we will wrestle at, and everything that we will be doing. We will be more active… Before we clarify, we must highlight everything we did during this successful time in CMLL. We won masks, championships, tournaments, cups, and I feel that we did great work during our time in the Council (CMLL). They gave us the opportunity, we gave them the work and we were able to have constant features in Fantastimania (NJPW-CMLL Show). I feel that it is something to talk about and the thing we love.”