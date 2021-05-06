wrestling / News
Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match, Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer Set for NXT UK on May 13
May 6, 2021
– Two new matchups were announced for next week’s episode of NXT UK on today’s show. First up, Nathan Frazer will face Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup Rules Match.
Next, there will be a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match. The winner will be the next challenger against NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray. The Gauntlet Match will feature Jinny vs. Isla Dawn vs. Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna vs. Emilia McKenzie. You can view the match announcements below:
It's on between @NoamDar and @WWEFrazer next week on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/4oOUkzW8XO
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 6, 2021
NEXT WEEK! Who will earn the right to face @Kay_Lee_Ray? #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Dp3DG3aNc0
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 6, 2021
