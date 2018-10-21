wrestling
NWA 70th Anniversary Show Results: New Champions Crowned, More
– The NWA’s 70th anniversary show took place on Sunday night in Nashville, Tennesee. You can see results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. They include a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion in Nick Aldis and Willie Mack winning the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship:
* Samuel Shaw defeated Sammy Guevara, Colt Cabana, and Scorpio Sky (Four-way Elimination Match A for vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship)
* Barrett Brown defeated Laredo Kid
* Willie Mack defeated Jay Bradley, Mike Parrow, and Ricky Starks (Four-way Elimination Match B for vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship)
* Tim Storm defeated Peter Avalon (Kiss My Foot Match)
* Jazz (c) defeated Penelope Ford (NWA World Women’s Championship)
* Willie Mack defeated Samuel Shaw to win the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship.
* Jax Dane and Crimson (with Road Warrior Animal) defeated Shannon Moore and Crazzy Steve (with Jocephus, Hollywood, and The Spiritual Advisor)
* Nick Aldis defeated Cody Rhodes (c) (NWA World Heavyweight Championship – Best Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match)
