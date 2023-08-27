NWA 75 Night One Results: Multiple Title Changes, Kamille Defends Women’s Title

The first night of NWA 75 is in the books, with several title changes and a World Women’s Championship main event. You can see the full results below from the first night of the show, which took place in St. Louis, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

Pre-Show

* Robert Anthony defeats Jake Dumas (5:40)

* NWA United States Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: Daisy Kill & Talos def. The Fixers

* Zyon def. Jordan Clearwater

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title #1 Contender’s Match: Jack Cartwheel def. Alex Taylor, Eric Jackson and Matt Vine

Main Card

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler def. Kenzie Paige

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Silas Mason def. Kratos and Odinson

* Joe Alonzo def. Homicide

* The Brothers Of Funstruction (w/Violent J) defeat Magnum Muscle

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Kerry Morton

* No Disqualification Match: Jax Dane def. Tim Storm

* Mildred Burke Invitational NWA Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kenzie Paige def. Allysin Kay, CJ, Heather Monroe, Labrava Escobar, Max The Impaler, MJ Jenkins, Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, Sierra, Taylor Rising and The WOAD

* Matt Cardona def. Ricky Morton

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma def. La Rebelion

* Terry Funk was paid tribute with a 10-bell salute.

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille def. Natalia Markova