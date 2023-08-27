wrestling / News
NWA 75 Night One Results: Multiple Title Changes, Kamille Defends Women’s Title
The first night of NWA 75 is in the books, with several title changes and a World Women’s Championship main event. You can see the full results below from the first night of the show, which took place in St. Louis, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
Pre-Show
* Robert Anthony defeats Jake Dumas (5:40)
* NWA United States Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: Daisy Kill & Talos def. The Fixers
* Zyon def. Jordan Clearwater
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title #1 Contender’s Match: Jack Cartwheel def. Alex Taylor, Eric Jackson and Matt Vine
Main Card
* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler def. Kenzie Paige
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Silas Mason def. Kratos and Odinson
* Joe Alonzo def. Homicide
* The Brothers Of Funstruction (w/Violent J) defeat Magnum Muscle
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Kerry Morton
* No Disqualification Match: Jax Dane def. Tim Storm
* Mildred Burke Invitational NWA Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kenzie Paige def. Allysin Kay, CJ, Heather Monroe, Labrava Escobar, Max The Impaler, MJ Jenkins, Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, Sierra, Taylor Rising and The WOAD
* Matt Cardona def. Ricky Morton
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma def. La Rebelion
* Terry Funk was paid tribute with a 10-bell salute.
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille def. Natalia Markova
#AndNew NWA World Women’s Television Champion! @_theyaremax_!!@MinisterReal #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/7ed0DpWP90
— NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023
The Prophecy fulfilled. @_theyaremax_ is your new NWA World Television Champion after defeating @KenziePaige_1 at #NWA75
Making important history in the process! pic.twitter.com/GPMeV9zc1c
— NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023
#AndNew https://t.co/Nl1LXzjF1b
— NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023
The #OneTimeChamp is HERE! #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/dDOPLf7dV2
— NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Comments On Being Part of The Two Biggest Shows in Wrestling History
- Paul Wight Speculates What Vince McMahon Thinks of AEW
- Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, & Shotzi Get Firefly Tattoos in Tribute to Bray Wyatt
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Potentially Landing On MAX, Importance Of Presentation In Wrestling