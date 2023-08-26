wrestling / News
Various News: NWA 75 Night 1 Pre-Show, Top 10 Moments from WWE Smackdown, Jazwares Reveals Jamie Hayter Action Figure
August 26, 2023 | Posted by
– The pre-show for Night 1 of NWA 75 is now online.
– WWE has shared a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– Jazwares has revealed a new Jamie Hayter action figure ahead of AEW All In.
Hayter’s gonna Hate. The @jmehytr ALL IN Exclusive was just revealed live from London! 🇬🇧
Available now for presale:https://t.co/OSzfTlOccI@ShopAEW @Jazwares @AEW #AEWbyJazwares #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/pj1HNVGf7C
— AEWbyJazwares (@AEWbyJazwares) August 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, & Shotzi Get Firefly Tattoos in Tribute to Bray Wyatt
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Potentially Landing On MAX, Importance Of Presentation In Wrestling
- Kurt Angle On Vince Russo’s Obsession With Pole Matches, Feuding With Mick Foley In 2009
- Mark Henry Recalls Bray Wyatt Joking Around With Him The Last Time They Saw Each Other