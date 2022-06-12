NWA Alwayz Ready Results 06.11.22: New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned

NWA presented Alwayz Ready on Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* Rodney Mack defeated Jake Dumas

* The Mortons (Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton) defeated Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) (w/Danny Deals) and Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)

* Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c)

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated PJ Hawx

* Colby Corino cashes in his championship series title opportunity.

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated Colby Corino

* Natalia Markova defeated Taya Valkyrie

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) defeated Chris Adonis

* Thom Latimer defeated Cyon

* NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) defeated Mims

* NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith & Doug Williams) defeated La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c)

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated KiLynn King

* Matt Cardona Relinquishes NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Sam Shaw