NWA Alwayz Ready Results 06.11.22: New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned

June 12, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
NWA Alwayz Ready Matt Cardona Image Credit: NWA

NWA presented Alwayz Ready on Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* Rodney Mack defeated Jake Dumas
* The Mortons (Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton) defeated Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) (w/Danny Deals) and Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)
* Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c)
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated PJ Hawx
* Colby Corino cashes in his championship series title opportunity.
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated Colby Corino
* Natalia Markova defeated Taya Valkyrie
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) defeated Chris Adonis
* Thom Latimer defeated Cyon
* NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) defeated Mims
* NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith & Doug Williams) defeated La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c)
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated KiLynn King
* Matt Cardona Relinquishes NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Sam Shaw

