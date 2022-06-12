wrestling / News
NWA Alwayz Ready Results 06.11.22: New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
NWA presented Alwayz Ready on Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):
* Rodney Mack defeated Jake Dumas
* The Mortons (Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton) defeated Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) (w/Danny Deals) and Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)
* Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c)
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated PJ Hawx
* Colby Corino cashes in his championship series title opportunity.
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated Colby Corino
* Natalia Markova defeated Taya Valkyrie
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) defeated Chris Adonis
* Thom Latimer defeated Cyon
* NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) defeated Mims
* NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith & Doug Williams) defeated La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c)
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated KiLynn King
* Matt Cardona Relinquishes NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Sam Shaw
Bloodied, battered #AndNew!!!! Worlds Tag Team Champions!!
Congratulations to @DougWilliamsUK & @DBSmithjr ‼️#AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/ILKXBYT3P0
— NWA (@nwa) June 12, 2022
TREVOR MURDOCH JUST WON THE NWA WORLDS CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE SECOND TIME! #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/C40gacmApt
— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) June 12, 2022
Congrats to the new NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions! @ellaenvypro @KenziePaige_1 #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/4y2LqSfySn
— NWA (@nwa) June 12, 2022
