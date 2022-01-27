NWA Announces Return of Crockett Cup Tournament

– The NWA has announced the return of the Crockett Cup. Dates and locations have not yet been announced, but NWA did issue the following announcement on how teams can submit to enter the tournament at [email protected]:

“Is your team looking for an opportunity? We love Tag Team Wrestling & feature some of the best in the world. But WE WANT MORE. Think you have what it takes for the 2022 #CrockettCup? Think you know a team that does? Now is the time to prove it. Take a listen below.”

🚨Is your team looking for an opportunity? 🚨

We love Tag Team Wrestling & feature some of the best in the world. But WE WANT MORE.

Think you have what it takes for the 2022 #CrockettCup🏆? Think you know a team that does?

Now is the time to prove it. Take a listen below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/7aRAbspKUl

— NWA (@nwa) January 27, 2022