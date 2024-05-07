wrestling / News
NWA News: Aron Stevens Attends Kentucky Derby, Highlights From Last Week’s NWA Powerrr
May 7, 2024 | Posted by
– Aron Stevens was in attendance at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. The NWA star posted some photos from the yearly event to his Twitter account, as you can see below:
Great time at the @KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/dpLzo2g4TW
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) May 5, 2024
Great time at the @KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/dpLzo2g4TW
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) May 5, 2024
– The NWA released highlights from last week’s episode of Powerrr, which is available on The CW App:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Responds to Dax Harwood Calling Him a ‘Stalker’ On Twitter, Says FTR Failed In WWE
- Fumi Saito Calls Kenny Omega’s Rossy Ogawa Comments ‘Baseless,’ Denies Ogawa Sought $30K Per STARDOM Star For AEW
- Hulk Hogan Shares The Greatest Part Of His Wrestling Career
- Piesonas Co-Owner Says It Was Clear As To Why Ric Flair Being Was Asked To Leave Restaurant