NWA Announces Blk Jeez Return After Cancer Battle

Blk Jeez is making his return to the NWA after a battle with cancer. As reported back in May, the NWA star announced he was stepping away after he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that forms in plasma cells in bone marrow and multiplies. The NWA announced on Thursday that Jeez will be returning at the NWA Paranoia taping on January 13th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

You can see the full announcement below:

CANCER SURVIVOR MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE AFTER BATTLE WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is thrilled to announce the triumphant return of Blk Jeez, following his courageous battle with a form of cancer called multiple myeloma. Blk Jeez, real name Darnell Kittrell, is set to make his comeback at NWA Paranoia on January 13, 2024, at a highly anticipated wrestling event in Fort Lauderdale at Revolution Live.

Blk Jeez, also known for his association with The Church’s Money and Idolmania Sports Management, has been absent from the wrestling scene since the March 28 episode of NWA Powerrr. During his time away, he demonstrated immense strength and resilience while undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, earning the admiration and support of fans around the world.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow. Plasma cells are transformed into cancerous cells that grow out of control, crowding out the normal cells that help fight infection.

“I never doubted that I would return to the ring. Wrestling is in my blood, and the support from the NWA family and fans has fueled my determination to overcome this challenge,” said Blk Jeez in a statement regarding his comeback.

Blk Jeez has played a pivotal role in the NWA, working closely with former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and collaborating with NWA wrestling legend Austin Idol. His return is highly anticipated by fans who have been eagerly awaiting the day when he would step back into his role with the NWA.

NWA President William Patrick Corgan expressed his excitement about Blk Jeez’s return, saying, “Blk Jeez’s resilience and determination embody the spirit of the National Wrestling Alliance. We are thrilled to welcome him back and witness his triumphant return at NWA Paranoia. His journey has been an inspiration to us all.”

Immediately following Blk Jeez’s diagnosis, fans from around the world donated thousands of dollars to help pay for treatment, smashing past the $20,000 goal on the donation site GoFundMe.