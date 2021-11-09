wrestling / News
NWA By Any Means Necessary Part 2 To Air on NWA Powerrr
November 8, 2021 | Posted by
The second part of NWA By Any Means Necessary is set to air as this week’s NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced on Tuesday that the second part of the PPV will air tomorrow as a special episode of Powerrr.
The lineup for the show is:
* Nick Aldis & Trevor Murdoch vs. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis
* NWA Women’s Championship Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Paige
* Cage Match: Jax Dane vs. Crimson
* No DQ: Tim Storm vs. Jaden Roller
You can find results from past episodes of NWA Powerrr at Fightful’s results section.
Tune into @nwa on @FiteTV tomorrow for an incredible episode of #NWAPowerrr tomorrow at 6:05pm EST pic.twitter.com/IyJXJlFy6Q
— Jarrod Fritz (@jfritzreflife) November 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Was Hospitalized For 10 Days, Provides Update On Her Health
- Eric Bischoff On His Experience Working With Bobby Heenan In WCW, Heenan’s Frustrations With the Company
- Tony Khan on Intentionally Holding Back Marquee Matches for CM Punk, Punk’s Impact on AEW’s Business
- Backstage Update on Latest WWE Releases, Creative Plans for Nia Jax, Eva Marie and Others