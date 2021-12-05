wrestling / News
NWA Hard Times 2 Results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox, Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan, More
NWA held their Hard Times 2 PPV on Saturday night. The show was headlined by Trevor Murdoch defeating Mike Knox to retain the NWA World Title. The show also featured Matt Cardona confronting Murdoch, former WWE star Fandango (now Dirty Dango) appearing, and more.
Results are below.
* Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane
* The Hex defeated Missa Kate & Natalia Markova and Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and Paola Blaze & Jennacide to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles
* Homicide defeated Alex Taylor, CW Anderson, Ariya Daivari, PJ Hawx, Luke Hawx, Darius Lockhart, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin, and Ricky Morton to qualify for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament
* Austin Aries defeated Rhett Titus to qualify for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament
* Mickie James defeated Kiera Hogan to retain the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title
* OGK defeated Aron Stevens & Kratos to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles
* Kamille defeated Melina to retain the NWA Women’s Title
* Tyrus defeated Cyon to retain the NWA TV Title in a No DQ, No Time Limit Match
* La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450 defeated The End’s Odinson & Parrow to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles
* Chris Adonis defeated Judais to retain the NWA National Heavyweight Title
* Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer
* Colby Corino defeated Dough Williams
* Trevor Murdoch defeated Mike Knox to retain the NWA World Title
💥The Women's Tag Titles are on the line RIGHT NOW on the #HardTimes2 Pre-Show now on YouTube!https://t.co/9s8y3FIUXy pic.twitter.com/O8bf4zrlZ4
— NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2021
The HEX retain!!!#HardTimes2 https://t.co/MCMdGkGBy3
— NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2021
The Junior Heavyweight Gauntlet Match starts with @LukeHawx504 & @RealKerryMorton!
Watch the #HardTimes2 Pre-Show now on YouTube!
➡️ https://t.co/9s8y3FIUXy pic.twitter.com/d4txdiXKOj
— NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2021
The Revolutionary @DLockPro just announced our brand new show‼️#NWAUSA coming soon!!
The #HardTimes2 preshow is LIVE right now on YouTube!!https://t.co/9s8y3FIUXy pic.twitter.com/nFv5T3r3QQ
— NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2021
— NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2021
NWA VIP meet and greet with Billy, Medusa and Aron…
It is almost PPV time!#hardtimes2 #nwa #atl @Billy @AronsThoughts @Madusa_rocks @nwa pic.twitter.com/pXM5SEFwPE
— sstaria (@sstaria) December 4, 2021
We want the @nwa tag titles next! https://t.co/fM8ZlkhXuY
— ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʀᴇɴᴅ MʌTT TʌVEN (@MattTaven) December 5, 2021
BIG win for these guys tonight! https://t.co/wNeRE4qQCR
— NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2021
It's time for the @IMPACTWRESTLING #Knockouts Championship !! @MickieJames Vs @HoganKnowsBest3 !! #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/9aoBf9s0kp
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
I can die happy now https://t.co/InPU6iIE1I
— Kyle "Durden" Davis (@KyleDavisATL) December 5, 2021
A true show of respect between @MickieJames and @HoganKnowsBest3 after their amazing match at @nwa #HardTimes2.
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LXpaqM1G1R
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 5, 2021
It wasn't hard times for #TheOGK.@RealMikeBennett and @MattTaven are STILL YOUR @ringofhonor tag team champions.
They have their eyes on the @nwa tag team titles, too.@SoSaysShernoff getting all the big name interviews tonight at #HardTimes2. pic.twitter.com/EE5oVxscOx
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 5, 2021
The National Treasure @RealNickAldis is victorious over @Thomas_Latimer_ !! @nwa #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/QV7K09S79v
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
When you debut for one of the best companies, on PPV, the @nwa… you always go FULL savage!!#HardTimes2 https://t.co/72ciibOuZX
— Savage Gentleman Victor Benjamin (@RealSavageGent) December 5, 2021
#AndStill @nwa Tag Team Champions! @mechvwolf & @Bestia666tj !!! #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/dBzQj0VTPW
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
I love you so much @Phenom_Jazz !!! Congratulations on a wonderful career!! I am absolutely blessed that I got to share the ring with you. #BaddestBitch #AndStill #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/eO185fUfMG
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
Women's Championship time at @nwa!! Kamille looks like a million bucks !! #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/8sRrxY8Iix
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
And @TheRealTMurdoch wins!! #AndStill #HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/DrzBwqJzDu
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
And @TheMattCardona wants the @nwa World Championship…#HardTimes2 pic.twitter.com/anmDI1b99I
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) December 5, 2021
