NWA National Championship Changes Hands On UWN Primetime Live

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have a new NWA National Champion following tonight’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens to win the title during tonight’s episode. You can see clips and pics from the match below.

This is Murdoch’s first run with the championship. Stevens’ title reign ends at 290 days, having won it from Colt Cabana at NWA Into the Fire in December of 2019.

