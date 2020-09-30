wrestling / News
NWA National Championship Changes Hands On UWN Primetime Live
We have a new NWA National Champion following tonight’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens to win the title during tonight’s episode. You can see clips and pics from the match below.
This is Murdoch’s first run with the championship. Stevens’ title reign ends at 290 days, having won it from Colt Cabana at NWA Into the Fire in December of 2019.
#AndNEW@TheRealTMurdoch @unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/wNISQdHK7E
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 30, 2020
The challenger @TheRealTMurdoch still in the fight! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/s7q8r3LaRk
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
“DAD WON!” #ANDNEW @nwa National Champion, @TheRealTMurdoch!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/asRyvgoXfp
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
