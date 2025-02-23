NWA Announces New Mexico Affiliate As Latest Expansion

The NWA has added a new affiliate territory in NWA New Mexico. The company announced the latest step in its expansion on Sunday morning, with DCCW becoming NWA New Mexico as you can see below:

National Wrestling Alliance Welcomes NWA New Mexico

The National Wrestling Alliance expansion continues today, as pro wrestling’s most legendary brand announces its latest territory addition.

Under the newly-minted NWA New Mexico banner, Albuquerque-based Duke City Championship Wrestling (DCCW) becomes an officially-recognized NWA territory. NWA National Promoter Bryan Idol welcomed the promotion on Feb. 22 with William Patrick Corgan, owner and President of the National Wrestling Alliance, issuing a statement in absentia.

“Duke City Championship Wrestling, I’m sorry that I cannot be with you on this historic night,” Corgan states.

“At the NWA, we love great professional wrestling, and we love finding those stars of tomorrow who through the power of their charisma and talent can change the sport,” he continues. “It is my privilege to announce that going forward, Duke City Championship Wrestling will now be an official territory of the National Wrestling Alliance—our seventh regional, in fact—and will host shows henceforth under the newly crowned banner of NWA New Mexico.”

Promoter Fred Slow announces Albuquerque-based Duke City Championship Wrestling has joined the National Wrestling Alliance as NWA-New Mexico.

Founded in 2023 by promoter Fred Slow, DCCW quickly became Albuquerque’s premier professional wrestling organization. Providing fans top-tier athletic competition, compelling storylines, and unforgettable moments, a roster of talented and diverse athletes continues to captivate audiences and solidify DCCW’s place in professional wrestling, now as part of the NWA.

“Joining the National Wrestling Alliance as NWA New Mexico is a huge step for Duke City Championship Wrestling,” says Slow. “This partnership allows us to bring the rich tradition of NWA to our passionate fans while continuing to grow professional wrestling in New Mexico. Together, we’ll showcase the incredible talent and energy that defines DCCW and the NWA.”

The NWA New Mexico expansion follows the late-November 2024 introduction of NWA Texas with Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling running the San Antonio area and Texas Style Wrestling focused in the Dallas Metroplex. In early November, Harley Race-founded NWA-World League Wrestling was announced in St. Louis, MO.

“Piece-by-piece, region-by-region, we are rebuilding the legendary territory system which defined the NWA for generations,” Idol shares.

“Now whether it’s in Chicago, Cleveland, Tennessee, Missouri, Texas, or New Mexico, fans can experience the hard-hitting pro wrestling action of the NWA live,” Idol concludes. “It’s an exciting time for the National Wrestling Alliance!”

The NWA’s next Signature Live Event is March 22 when Hard Times V comes to Dothan, AL. Tickets are now on sale.

Wrestling fans can experience the ever-growing NWA family live and in person. Tickets to all upcoming NWA territory and live events, including Hard Times V, are available at NWALiveEvents.com.