NWA News: Tonight’s FITE In Focus, Updated Lineup for When Our Shadows Fall

– Tonight’s NWA show on FITE TV will be a FITE in Focus special previewing this Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view event. The show debuts on FITE at 4:00 pm EST today:

– And here is the updated lineup for NWA When Our Shadows Fall. The event will be available on Sunday, June 6 on FITE TV and via PPV providers for $19.99.

* Worlds Heavyweight Championship Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch

* Women’s World Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Kamille

* Tag Team Championship: Aron Stevens & Kratos (c) vs. The War Kings vs. Chris Adonis and Tom Latimer

* Thunder Rosa and Melina vs. Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell.

* Tyrus with Austin Idol vs. The Pope – There Must Be A Winner (Non-Title Match)

* JTG vs. Fred Rosser

* Fatal Four-Way Match: The End vs MechaWolf & Bestia 666 vs. Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs. Sam Rudo (fka Sam Adonis) and Sal Rinauro