wrestling / News
NWA News: Tonight’s FITE In Focus, Updated Lineup for When Our Shadows Fall
– Tonight’s NWA show on FITE TV will be a FITE in Focus special previewing this Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view event. The show debuts on FITE at 4:00 pm EST today:
Set your ⏰ for Tuesday- 4pm ET – Hear the experts talk about Sunday's @nwa PPV: When Our Shadows Fall – @jimmyv3, @smFISHMAN, @DominicDeAngelo , moderated by @SoSaysShernoff in a very special #FITEINFOCUS pic.twitter.com/haH3dUEOQC
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 1, 2021
– And here is the updated lineup for NWA When Our Shadows Fall. The event will be available on Sunday, June 6 on FITE TV and via PPV providers for $19.99.
* Worlds Heavyweight Championship Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Women’s World Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Kamille
* Tag Team Championship: Aron Stevens & Kratos (c) vs. The War Kings vs. Chris Adonis and Tom Latimer
* Thunder Rosa and Melina vs. Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell.
* Tyrus with Austin Idol vs. The Pope – There Must Be A Winner (Non-Title Match)
* JTG vs. Fred Rosser
* Fatal Four-Way Match: The End vs MechaWolf & Bestia 666 vs. Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs. Sam Rudo (fka Sam Adonis) and Sal Rinauro
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Discusses Putting Together Creative Plans For Stadium Stampede Match At AEW Double Or Nothing
- Details On What Happened After AEW Double or Nothing Went Off The Air
- Tony Khan Personally Apologized To Hikaru Shida After Willie Urbina Incident
- The Young Bucks Mock Roman Reigns and The Shield at AEW Double or Nothing