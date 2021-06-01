wrestling / News

NWA News: Tonight’s FITE In Focus, Updated Lineup for When Our Shadows Fall

June 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA As Our Shadows Fall

– Tonight’s NWA show on FITE TV will be a FITE in Focus special previewing this Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view event. The show debuts on FITE at 4:00 pm EST today:

– And here is the updated lineup for NWA When Our Shadows Fall. The event will be available on Sunday, June 6 on FITE TV and via PPV providers for $19.99.

* Worlds Heavyweight Championship Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Women’s World Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Kamille
* Tag Team Championship: Aron Stevens & Kratos (c) vs. The War Kings vs. Chris Adonis and Tom Latimer
* Thunder Rosa and Melina vs. Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell.
* Tyrus with Austin Idol vs. The Pope – There Must Be A Winner (Non-Title Match)
* JTG vs. Fred Rosser
* Fatal Four-Way Match: The End vs MechaWolf & Bestia 666 vs. Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs. Sam Rudo (fka Sam Adonis) and Sal Rinauro

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA Powerrr, NWA When Our Shadows Fall, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading