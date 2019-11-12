Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr, Pro Wrestling Tees Documentary Preview

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr. This week’s NWA Powerrr will be available later tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST:

* NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards vs. Homicide & Eddie Kingston

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Caleb Konley

* Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle vs. Crystal Rose & Brooklyn Creed

* Question Mark vs. Tad Parker

* Also appearing will be NWA Champion Nick Aldis, Kamille, NWA National Champion Colt Cabana. James Storm, The Dawsons, Eli Drake, Ken Anderson and more.

– Pro Wrestling Tees released a new behind the scenes trailer for an upcoming documentary that’s due out later this month. You can check out the video below. The documentary will be available on November 29.