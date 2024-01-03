NWA Powerrr Results 1.2.24: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More

The latest NWA Powerrr saw the World Tag Team Championships defended and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Joe Alonzo def. Alex Misery

* Kyle Davis talks with Miss Starr, who will face Kenzie Paige.

* NWA TV Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Jake Dumas def. Anthony Catena & Storm Thomas

* There’s a celebration in honor of Austin Idol, but it goes wrong and Idol takes shots at Billy Corgan and Sarasota.

* Knox & Murdoch hype their match against the Country Gentlemen that is set to take place next week.

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma def. The Fixers