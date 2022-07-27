wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 7.26.22: Kamille Defends World Women’s Title, More
Kamille put her NWA World Women’s Championship on the line on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The latest show aired tonight on FITE TV, and you can see the full results below (per WZ):
* Kenzie Paige defeated Kaci Lennox
* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Taya Valkyrie def. KiLynn King
* Madusa announces the institution of the NWA Women’s TV Championship.
* NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection defeated Dirty Sexy Boys
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille defeated Chelsea Green (w/Matt Cardona)
Fantastic #Empowerrr focused episode of #NWAPowerrr. The card for #NWA74 is taking shape and the @nwa is creating a Women’s Television Championship! Catch the replay on @FiteTV NOW and the NWA YouTube channel this Friday! pic.twitter.com/1CF5LEvzco
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Last Night’s WWE Raw Reportedly Mostly Written Before Vince McMahon Left
- Conrad Thompson on Why Ric Flair Is Getting Back Into the Ring One last Time
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’