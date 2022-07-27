NWA Powerrr Results 7.26.22: Kamille Defends World Women’s Title, More

Kamille put her NWA World Women’s Championship on the line on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The latest show aired tonight on FITE TV, and you can see the full results below (per WZ):

* Kenzie Paige defeated Kaci Lennox

* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Taya Valkyrie def. KiLynn King

* Madusa announces the institution of the NWA Women’s TV Championship.

* NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection defeated Dirty Sexy Boys

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille defeated Chelsea Green (w/Matt Cardona)