NWA Powerrr Results 7.522: Odinson Wins TV Title Shot, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr had #1 Contender’s match for the TV Championship, plus more. You can check out the results from the FITE TV airing below, per WZ:

* NWA TV Title #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: Odinson def. AJ Cazana and Judais

* Homicide offers to defend the Junior Heavyweight Title against Kerry Morton at NWA 74.

* Aron Stevens tells May Valentine that despite retiring, he will be around every week to protect her.

* The Cardonas speak during an interview and Chelsea Green says they put the NWA on the map, reminding people that Billy Corgan promised them all title shots eventually.

* Non-Title Match: Trevor Murdoch def. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar)

* Da Pope comes out and congratulates Murdoch on his win and says he’s proud of him. He offers a handshake but Murdoch walks away.

* Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton) def. Jay Bradley

* Billy Corgan announces the Race To The Chase Tournament for an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship shot.