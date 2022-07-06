wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 7.522: Odinson Wins TV Title Shot, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr had #1 Contender’s match for the TV Championship, plus more. You can check out the results from the FITE TV airing below, per WZ:
* NWA TV Title #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: Odinson def. AJ Cazana and Judais
* Homicide offers to defend the Junior Heavyweight Title against Kerry Morton at NWA 74.
* Aron Stevens tells May Valentine that despite retiring, he will be around every week to protect her.
* The Cardonas speak during an interview and Chelsea Green says they put the NWA on the map, reminding people that Billy Corgan promised them all title shots eventually.
* Non-Title Match: Trevor Murdoch def. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar)
If @ThrillbillyTCB Vs. @TheRealTMurdoch does not scream 1980s @nwa I don't know what does! #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/mx73qRbd4p
— Mike Hallgren (@mikejhallgren) July 5, 2022
* Da Pope comes out and congratulates Murdoch on his win and says he’s proud of him. He offers a handshake but Murdoch walks away.
.@KiLynnKing vs @Sienna NEXT WEEK!@nwa Women's Championship #1 contender's match. #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/w6cmAV6RiE
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 5, 2022
* Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton) def. Jay Bradley
* Billy Corgan announces the Race To The Chase Tournament for an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship shot.
.@Billy Corgan announces @nwa World Championship Race To The Chase tournament to determine Murdoch's opponent at #NWA74.
– @DaBlackPope vs @Myers_Wrestling
– @Thomas_Latimer_ vs @ChrisAdonis
– @RealNickAldis vs @RealTimStorm #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/cn57Ofohk7
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Korderas Critiques Liv Morgan Cashing In Her MITB Shot Against Ronda Rousey
- Former WWE Magazine Editor on Working for Vince McMahon, Receiving Criticism From McMahon
- Kenny Omega on How Jim Cornette Makes Money Off of Using ‘Hateful Speech’
- Eric Bischoff On What He Thought Of Fingerpoke Of Doom, WCW’s Creative Issues In 1999