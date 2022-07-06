wrestling / News
NWA Announces ‘Race To The Chase’ For Worlds Heavyweight Title Shot
July 5, 2022 | Posted by
Trevor Murdoch’s next challenger for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion will be determined in a Race To The Chase tournament. The NWA announced on this week’s episode of Powerrr that the tournament will takes place in order to determine Murdoch’s next opponent at NWA 74 in August.
The brackets for the tournament are as follows:
* The Pope vs. Brian Myers
* Thom Latimer vs. Chris Adonis
* Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm
@RealTimStorm is once again allowed to compete for the @nwa World Championship. @Billy Corgan has lifted that ban. #NWAPowerrr @JoeGalliNews @VelVelHoller pic.twitter.com/cSYgC0TUcq
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 5, 2022
