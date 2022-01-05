wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Returning To Youtube, NWA All Access Expanding On FITE
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that NWA Powerrr will be returning to Youtube starting this Friday. The episodes will first be available on FITE on Tuesdays, then uploaded to Youtube the following Friday. Meanwhile, a new series called NWA USA will be available on Youtube on Saturdays.
NWA will still have a presence on FITE, however, as the NWA All Access plan is expanding. For $49.99 a year, fans will get every NWA PPV, along with the premieres of Powerrr and NWA USA. There will also be exclusive FITE content.
SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
In partnership w/ @FiteTV, introducing:
NWA ALL ACCESS.
More details to come… but for now, new ppv's, new shows and #NWAPowerrr returns to YouTube with our new show #NWAUSA‼️
2022 is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/mmR02oPhUG
— NWA (@nwa) January 5, 2022
When #TheDefinitionOfFly #ElDineroDeLaIglesia #TheChurchsMoney #BLKJEEZ came to the @nwa there was a plan! 2021 was big…2022 just started and it’s already on 🔥🔥! #NuffSaid#IdolManiaSportsManagement#NWAPowerrr #NWAUSA pic.twitter.com/1t9rCLfbsQ
— “The Church’s Money” (@Jeez215) January 5, 2022
