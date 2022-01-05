NWA Powerrr Returning To Youtube, NWA All Access Expanding On FITE

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that NWA Powerrr will be returning to Youtube starting this Friday. The episodes will first be available on FITE on Tuesdays, then uploaded to Youtube the following Friday. Meanwhile, a new series called NWA USA will be available on Youtube on Saturdays.

NWA will still have a presence on FITE, however, as the NWA All Access plan is expanding. For $49.99 a year, fans will get every NWA PPV, along with the premieres of Powerrr and NWA USA. There will also be exclusive FITE content.