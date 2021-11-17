wrestling / News
NWA PowerrrSurge Results 11.17.21: Melina Defeats Skye Blue, Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Continues
A new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge aired on FITE last night with several matches, including another Tag team Eliminator tournament match. Here are results, via Fightful:
* JTG vs. Slice Boogie went to a no contest
* Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige
* Melina def. Skye Blue
* BLK Jeez def. Captain Yuma
* Highlights from Mike Knox attack Trevor Murdoch at NWA By Any Means Necessary
* NWA Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Finals: The End (Odinson & Parrow) def. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx)
