wrestling / News

NWA PowerrrSurge Results 11.17.21: Melina Defeats Skye Blue, Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Continues

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA PowerrrSurge Melina vs. SkyeBlue

A new episode of NWA PowerrrSurge aired on FITE last night with several matches, including another Tag team Eliminator tournament match. Here are results, via Fightful:

* JTG vs. Slice Boogie went to a no contest
* Kiera Hogan def. Kenzie Paige

* Melina def. Skye Blue

* BLK Jeez def. Captain Yuma

* Highlights from Mike Knox attack Trevor Murdoch at NWA By Any Means Necessary

* NWA Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Finals: The End (Odinson & Parrow) def. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA PowerrrSurge, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading