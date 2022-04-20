NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Velvet After Dark

NWA aired a new episode of PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with the theme of ‘Velvet After Dark’. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Cyon def. Garrison Creed

* JTG and Dango suggest Velvet manage them.

* Paola Blaze def. Tootie Lynn

* Aron Stevens does a wrestling clinic with KC Rocker.

* Idolmania Sports Management (BLK Jeez & Marche Rockett) def. The Rude Dudes (El Rudo & Jamie Stanley)