NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Velvet After Dark

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA PowerrrSurge Velvet After Dark Image Credit: FITE TV Twitter

NWA aired a new episode of PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with the theme of ‘Velvet After Dark’. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Cyon def. Garrison Creed
* JTG and Dango suggest Velvet manage them.
* Paola Blaze def. Tootie Lynn
* Aron Stevens does a wrestling clinic with KC Rocker.
* Idolmania Sports Management (BLK Jeez & Marche Rockett) def. The Rude Dudes (El Rudo & Jamie Stanley)

