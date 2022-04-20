wrestling / News
NWA PowerrrSurge Results: Velvet After Dark
NWA aired a new episode of PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with the theme of ‘Velvet After Dark’. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Cyon def. Garrison Creed
* JTG and Dango suggest Velvet manage them.
* Paola Blaze def. Tootie Lynn
* Aron Stevens does a wrestling clinic with KC Rocker.
* Idolmania Sports Management (BLK Jeez & Marche Rockett) def. The Rude Dudes (El Rudo & Jamie Stanley)
It hurts so good in the NWA after dark… #velvetafterdark #nwapowerrrsurge @VelVelHoller
📺 FIRST on FITE Tuesdays.
💥 FREE on YouTube Fridays.
⏰ 6:05 EST
🔥 The NWA. Wrestling as it’s meant to be.#NWAPowerrr #wrestling pic.twitter.com/IiYWiq5LVT
— NWA (@nwa) April 20, 2022
More pics from #VelvetAfterDark…
Did you enjoy your first time?
📺 FIRST on @fitetv Tuesdays.
💥 FREE on @YouTube Fridays.
⏰ 6:05 EST@paolamayfield @Jeez215 @thejamiestanley @RealSamAdonis @NWA_MysteryMan @garrisaoncreed @AronsThoughts @rocker_kc @jfritzreffit #wrestling pic.twitter.com/aD29teCEk7
— NWA (@nwa) April 20, 2022
