wrestling / News
NWA Releases When Our Shadows Fall Pre-Show Online
June 7, 2021 | Posted by
The NWA had some technical issues in streaming their When Our Shadows Fall pre-show yesterday, and they’ve now released the full video online. You can see the full video below, which was intended to air before Sunday’s PPV.
The PPV saw Kamille win the NWA Women’s World Championship from Serena Deeb and Nick Aldis defend the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship via DQ against Trevor Murdoch.
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black Tells Fans Not To Get Mad At WWE Creative, Says Bruce Prichard Protected Him
- Shingo Takagi Wins IWGP World Title at NJPW Dominion (Pics, Video)
- Shawn Michaels On Whether He Considers Himself The GOAT, What He Enjoyed Most About His In-Ring Career
- Jim Ross Recalls Memorable Sit-Down Interview With Mankind, Vince McMahon Reacting With Famous Line