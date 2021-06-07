wrestling / News

NWA Releases When Our Shadows Fall Pre-Show Online

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA When Our Shadows Fall

The NWA had some technical issues in streaming their When Our Shadows Fall pre-show yesterday, and they’ve now released the full video online. You can see the full video below, which was intended to air before Sunday’s PPV.

The PPV saw Kamille win the NWA Women’s World Championship from Serena Deeb and Nick Aldis defend the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship via DQ against Trevor Murdoch.

