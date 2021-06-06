NWA When Our Shadows Fall Results: NWA World Title Match, More

NWA held their latest PPV, When Our Shadows Fall, on Sunday featuring Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below:

* Lucha Rules Fatal Four-Way: Bestia 666 and MechaWolf def. Slice Boogie & Marche Rockett, The End, and Sal Rinauro & Rudo

* Non-Title Grudge Match: Tyrus def. Da Pope

* Tarryn Terrell and Kylie Ray def. Thunder Rosa & Melina

* JTG def. Fred Rosser

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Aron Stevens & Kratos def. The War Kings and Strictly Business (Thom Lattimer and Chris Adonis) to retain.

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille def. Serena Deeb to win the title.

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis def. Trevor Murdoch by CQ to retain