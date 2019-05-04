Impact Wrestling News: NWA Seemingly Unhappy That Willie Mack Signed With Impact, Impact TV Taping Only Drew 200-250 Fans, Last Night’s Episode on Impact Plus

– It seems as though NWA is unhappy that Willie Mack has signed with Impact Wrestling, which was announced yesterday. PWInsider reports that Nick Aldis wrote on Twitter (and later deleted): “If you ever wanted to see the evidence of scheming carny wrestling BS, look no further. Sorry Willie. They took advantage of you.”

Mack was the NWA National Champion and was set to work full-time with the brand in the future. However, just before the Crockett Cup, NWA was given a cease and desist letter from Lucha Underground, because LU claimed that Mack was still under contract to them. The NWA was able to come to terms with LU to allow Mack to drop the belt to Colt Cabana, which had been the plan the entire time. But once Mack was announced as signing, it is implied that AAA, through Lucha Underground, made sure that Mack was sent to Impact so they could sign him instead.

– Last night’s Impact Wrestling TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia only drew 200-250 fans.

– Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling is available on Impact Plus for international videos, but it’s geo-locked in certain countries like the US, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. This is similar to how things worked with the Global Wrestling Network. If the service is similar to GWN, then episodes will be replayed on Twitch on Monday and then be available on the service on Tuesday.