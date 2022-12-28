NWA Super Powerrr Results: Jordan Clearwater Retains TV Title

The National Wrestling Alliance aired their special NWA Super Powerrr last night on FITE, with a TV title match and more. Here are results, via Wrestlezone:

* NWA World Television Championship: Jordan Clearwater (c) def. Mercurio after Austin Idol distracted Mercurio

* Kerry & Ricky Morton def. The Fixers

* Jeremiah Plunkett def. Traxx and Garrison Creed

* Damage (with Aron Stevens) def. Question Mark II after Stevens interfered.

* Kamille def. Kenzie Paige when Ella Envy interfered. Kamille then hit Paige and Envy with a double spear.

* Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater & Cyon def. Joe Alonzo & La Rebelión