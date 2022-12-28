wrestling / News
NWA Super Powerrr Results: Jordan Clearwater Retains TV Title
The National Wrestling Alliance aired their special NWA Super Powerrr last night on FITE, with a TV title match and more. Here are results, via Wrestlezone:
* NWA World Television Championship: Jordan Clearwater (c) def. Mercurio after Austin Idol distracted Mercurio
* Kerry & Ricky Morton def. The Fixers
* Jeremiah Plunkett def. Traxx and Garrison Creed
* Damage (with Aron Stevens) def. Question Mark II after Stevens interfered.
* Kamille def. Kenzie Paige when Ella Envy interfered. Kamille then hit Paige and Envy with a double spear.
* Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater & Cyon def. Joe Alonzo & La Rebelión
It's lights out for @Mercuriomodel!@ClearLikeWater1 @AUSTINIDOLLIVE #NWAPowerrr #SuperPowerrr pic.twitter.com/JSSNhni4fA
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 27, 2022
.@RealRickyMorton just pinned @WreckingBall75!
The Fixers are lucky this wasn't a tag title match.@RealKerryMorton #NWAPowerrr #SuperPowerrr pic.twitter.com/lUDxVkNIT7
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 27, 2022
.@Plunkitis scores a big win for The Ill Begotten.#NWAPowerrr #SuperPowerrr pic.twitter.com/ZfN7V1Muoy
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 27, 2022
Pretty Empowered gets run over by @Kamille_brick!#NWAPowerrr #SuperPowerrr pic.twitter.com/uEr6UitJNr
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 27, 2022