NWA SuperPowerrr Results 5.18.21: Da Pope Defends TV Title, More

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest episode of NWA SuperPowerrr aired on Tuesday, featuring an NWA TV Championship match and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

– Billy Corgan, via letter, announces that Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer are stripped of their NWA Tag Team Title opportunity for their actions last week where they walked out on their NWA Tag Team Title opportunity. Nick Aldis has been fined one month in salary. Strictly Business must appear next week, if they don’t, Aldis and Adonis will be stripped of their titles.

– NWA Television Championship: Da Pope (c) def. Matt Cross

– JR Kratos & Aron Stevens def. Marshe Rockett & Fred Rosser

– Taryn Terrell and Melina talk with May Valentine.

– Thunder Rosa def. Jennacide

– Tyrus is entering the 14-man battle royal to determine the number one contender of the NWA World Heavyweight Title. Fred Rosser, Mims, Marshe Rockett, Slice Boogie, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Matt Cross are also in the battle royal.

– NWA Tag Team Title Number One Contenders Match: The War Kings (Jax Dane & Crimson) def. The End (Parrow & Odinson)

