NWA Announces Taping Dates For New Series, Hard Times 2

The NWA has announced the first taping for their new upcoming series as well as Hard Times 2 and more. The company announced on Monday that the new series, which has not yet had its name revealed, will tape on December 3rd before Hard Times 2 on December 4th. Those will be followed by two days of NWA Powerrr tapings on December 5th and 6th.

All the tapings will be held at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. You can get tickets here.