NWA Temporarily Removes This Week’s NWA Powerrr Over Jim Cornette Line

– The NWA has temporarily taken down this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr over a comment by Jim Cornette. Dave Lagana noted on social media that the episode was removed after “one of our talents made comments which some viewers found offensive. We deeply regret the error and apologize. We have temporarily taken the program down while we correct this error.”

In the episode, Cornette said during the Trevor Murdoch vs. Nick Aldis match, “Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia. Trevor Murdoch can take care of himself!”