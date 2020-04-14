wrestling / News
NWA to Rebroadcast 2019 Crockett Cup This Weekend
April 14, 2020
The NWA is set to stream the 2019 Crockett Cup this weekend. The company announced that tomorrrow during NWA Powerr’s usual timeslot at 6:05 PM ET, they will air the build to the 2019 show, and then will re-broadcast the Crockett Cup itself on Sunday 7 PM ET.
The show airs in the place of the 2020 Crockett Cup, which was set to air on PPV but was postponed due to the current pandemic.
What will you be seeing on https://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk over the next 7 days…@StuBennett is here with the… BREAKING NEWS!
RT with your reaction after watching the video! pic.twitter.com/0XqXLDtNOi
— NWA (@nwa) April 14, 2020
