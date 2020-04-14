wrestling / News

NWA to Rebroadcast 2019 Crockett Cup This Weekend

April 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The NWA is set to stream the 2019 Crockett Cup this weekend. The company announced that tomorrrow during NWA Powerr’s usual timeslot at 6:05 PM ET, they will air the build to the 2019 show, and then will re-broadcast the Crockett Cup itself on Sunday 7 PM ET.

The show airs in the place of the 2020 Crockett Cup, which was set to air on PPV but was postponed due to the current pandemic.

