NWA Releases Video Of Big Title Change at PowerrrTrip
The NWA had one of its main titles change hands at its PowerrrTrip show over the weekend, and has posted the video online. As previously reported, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch to capture the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. The company released a highlight video of the match, which you can check out below.
The video is described as follows:
“This weekend in Oak Grove, Kentucky, history was made as Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in one of the most brutal battles in NWA history. Shortly after Cardona’s victory, former champion Nick Aldis came out to reveal some information to the new champion: Matt Cardona will be defending his title against the National Treasure at the Crockett Cup.”
