NWA Women’s Title Match Reportedly Broke Down at Dynamite, Reaction Backstage

The NWA Women’s Championship match between Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse on Dynamite got a bit more real in the ring than it’s supposed to, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, the match broke down a little bit in the ring and the two began to go after each other physically after Rosa took exception to Ivelisse no-selling some of the spot. Rosa is believed to take the perception of the NWA very seriously and didn’t want the company to look bad in the situation.

According to the report, the word spread backstage after the match and some in the company said that Rosa and Ivelisse didn’t appear to be getting along before the match. Rosa is known to be a stiff worker in the ring and has been working with some of the female talent that Dustin Rhodes has been training with, and has tried to take a leadership role in regard to that.

There has been some support for Rosa from the AEW roster, although the report notes that many there were uncomfortable as the match continued. Those there believed that the match was going to be edited although there’s no word on whether it was. One person said that they were surprised that next week’s match with Rosa and Hikaru Shida vs. Ivelisse and Diamante wasn’t edited off of the broadcast and changed.