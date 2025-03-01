wrestling / News
NWA World Title Match Set For MLP Mayhem
Thom Latimer will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Bishop Dyer at MLP Mayhem. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Friday that Latimer will put the title on the line against Dyer on night one of the event, which takes place on March 14th and 15th in Windsor, Ontario.
Talent previously announced for the show include Zoe Sager, Rich Swann, QT Marshall, Psycho Mike, Michael Allen Richard Clark, Brent Banks, Kevin Knight, Harley Cameron, Johnny Swinger, Laynie Luck, Stu Grayson, Rohan Raja, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Mo Jabari, Taylor Rising, Aurora Teves, Beaa Moss and Darren McCarty.
Match Announcement for #MLPWrestling MAYHEM!@NWA World's Heavyweight Championship: @Thomas_Latimer_ (c) vs. "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer (formerly WWE Superstar Baron Corbin)!
It all goes down in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College on March 14-15!
Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE… pic.twitter.com/MGetLDj6ux
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 1, 2025
