NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match Set for Crockett Cup 2022
– As previously reported, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch at last night’s NWA PowerrTrip TV tapings. During his post-match promo and celebration, Cardona was interrupted by former champion Nick Aldis, who revealed that he still has a title shot rematch clause that he never redeemed. So, it will now be Nick Aldis vs. Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at this year’s Crockett Cup. You can check out a clip from PowerrrTrip tapings announcing the matchup below.
This will be Cardona’s first title defense. The NWA Crockett Cup 2022 event is scheduled for on March 19 and 20 at The Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.
👀 @RealNickAldis interrupted the celebration when he called for his shot against @TheMattCardona #CrockettCup promises to be incredible.pic.twitter.com/81rW8myH8W
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 13, 2022
