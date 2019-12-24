NWA’s David Marquez Says Eddie Murphy’s Racial Line on SNL Represents ‘Double Standard’ Compared to Jim Cornette Line

– The NWA’s David Marquez thinks there’s a double standard between Eddie Murphy saying a racial line on Saturday Night Live and the joke that got Jim Cornette pushed out of the NWA. Marquez posted to Twitter on Monday night referencing the SNL Weekend Update segment in which Murphy reprised his role of Gumby. In the segment, Gumby ranted at not being included and said, “I saved this damn show from the gutter! And this is the thanks I get? For saving the show?” He said that Murphy was “just a regular c**n boy until I saw him!”

Marquez spoke about what he saw as a double standard, writing, “Eddie Murphy can say ‘C**n Boy’ on network TV but @TheJimCornette can’t say a starvation joke in the internet? Good on you America.” In responses to Twitter users, he noted, “I’ll hear ‘well, he’s black, he can say…’ and it’ll be mostly from White people,” and “The comedy performed in each of those sketches would have been met in outrage from IWC, yet Murphy is being praised for his display. JC said a bad, dated non racial joke and the pitchforks were out. Double standard.”

Cornette resigned from the NWA after backlash over his line that “Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia,” a reference to how tough Murdoch is. He later defended himself on his podcast, saying it was “a starvation joke, not a race joke.”

