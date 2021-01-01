wrestling / News
NXT Alumnus Cezar Bononi Announces Birth of First Child
Former NXT roster member Cezar Bononi has announced the birth of his first child. Bononi announced on Twitter that his and his wife Camila’s first son, Joshua Veita Bononi, was born on Monday.
Bonani, who was released in April also noted in the post that Camila has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and started chemotherapy today:
“Our first son Joshua Veita Bononi was born healthy on 12/28. And everything they say is true! Everything changes, everything transforms! Instant love without explanation! We’re going home, but not as expected. The plans will be postponed for a few days, but we’ll be together soon The birth was planned to be natural, she reached 10 dilation, without anesthesia, she felt all the labor pains 100%, but she ended up going to an emergency c-section, it was not the easiest, but she was much stronger than I thought a human being can be.
After some routine exams Camila was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is starting chemotherapy today. It is not the first time that we have faced cancer, but the Lord is on our side as always and He will continue the good work in our lives. Happy new year and may God bless you all!”
#HAPPYNEWYEAR2021 #GodIsGood #JesusChrist pic.twitter.com/pl8UaENatv
— Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) December 31, 2020
