NXT Cruiserweight Title Match Set for This Week’s NXT UK

– During today’s WWE’s The Bump, Jordan Devlin and Trent Seven weighed in under the 205-pound weight limit for their scheduled NXT Cruiserweight title match tomorrow. Devlin will be returning to action on tomorrow’s NXT UK and defending his previously held NXT Cruiserweight title. It should be noted, WWE.com currently lists both Devlin and Santos Escobar as the reigning Cruiserweight champion.

Devlin won the title last year. However, he’s been unable to defend the title since he’s been in the UK, and NXT UK was on hiatus due to the pandemic. Santos Escobar later won a tournament to crown another champion. So technically, the Cruiserweight title is in dispute.

Devlin vs. Seven will take place on tomorrow’s NXT UK. You can view a clip of the weigh-ins for the title match below: