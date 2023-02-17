NXT Level Up Set to Feature Karl Fredericks’ Debut

Karl Fredericks will make his WWE TV debut as Eddie Thorpe on this week’s NXT Level Up. WWE announced on Thursday that Thorpe will face Dante Chen in his first match on WWE television on the episode, while Ivy Nile will battle Valentina Feroz and Xyon Quinn will face Oba Femi.

The full preview is below:

Feroz and Nile to throw down on NXT Level Up

An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Valentina Feroz and Ivy Nile clashing in a highly anticipated main event, Eddy Thorpe making his debut against Dante Chen, and Oba Femi taking on Xyon Quinn.

Entering competition at a staggering 14-0 on WWE’s newest brand, The Pitbull of Diamond Mine looks to claim her latest victim when she locks horns with the resilient Feroz.

Most of Nile’s victories have come via her devastating Dragon Sleeper submission, so Feroz, who most recently lost to Lyra Valkyria on NXT 2.0, will have to avoid the excruciating hold if she is to score the upset.

Thorpe is an intriguing newcomer who has competed all over the world and has a chance to turn heads if he can defeat his fellow veteran, Chen.

Chen is 6-3 in his last nine matches on NXT Level Up, having most recently picked up a hard-earned win against Kale Dixon.

Finally, in what seems certain to be a slugfest, the powerful Femi searches for his first win against the deadly Quinn, who has been victorious in his last two singles matches on NXT Level Up.

Don’t miss an awesome edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!