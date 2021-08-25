WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Slightly Up For NXT TakeOver 36 Fallout

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for this week’s edition of NXT on the USA Network, which included the fallout from NXT TakeOver 36 last Sunday. This week’s NXT brought in 685,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 654,000 viewers from the previous episode.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, NXT posted a 0.16 rating, which is also slightly up from last week’s 0.15 rating.

Overall, NXT finished 27th on the night on cable, with Tucker Carlson Tonight leading the way with 3.6 million viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18 to 49 demo.

NXT featured Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma in the main event, several challengers stepping up for Samoa Joe’s NXT title, and much more.