NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 Set For Two-Week Event, NXT Title Match Official

NXT Spring Breakin’ will be a two-week event later this month, and the NXT Championship match is set. It was announced on Tuesday’s show that the special themed episodes of NXT will air over two weeks on April 23rd and April 30th.

The main event segment of tonight’s show saw Trick Williams come down following his win over Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver for a promo. Williams said that he wanted a rematch against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Dragunov came down and initially said no, but then relented if Williams was willing to risk it all and put his spot in NXT on the line. Williams accepted and the match was made official; if Williams loses, he must leave the brand.

Carmelo Hayes then attacked Williams and Dragunov and announced that next week he will get a rematch against Williams inside a steel cage.