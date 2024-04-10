wrestling / News
Steel Cage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a big steel cage match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:
* Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
* Noam Dar vs. Dijak
* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice
