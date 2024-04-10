wrestling / News

Steel Cage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a big steel cage match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
* Noam Dar vs. Dijak
* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

