NXT Stars Announced For WRESTLExpo Accelerate
Several NXT stars have been announced for April’s WRESTLExpo Accelerate. Gabe Sapolsky and EVOLVE announced on Twitter on Thursday evening that Jake Atlas, Santana Garrett, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Austin Theory, and Timothy Thatcher are set to appear at the show. WRESTLExpo is the former WWNLive Experience and its first Accelerate will take place on April 2nd during WrestleMania week.
