NXT Stars Brinley Reece, Kendal Grey & Carlee Bright In Action On TNA Xplosion
NXT stars Brinley Reece, Kendal Grey & Carlee Bright crossed the line to compete on this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion. As TNA announced earlier today, Reece and Xia Brookside of TNA teamed up to face Grey & Bright on the TNA+ show.
Also taking place on the episode was Mike Santana vs. John Skyler and an interview by Gia Miller with Chris Bey ahead of Bound For Glory.
NXT and TNA have been working together this year, with TNA talent like Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary and The Rascalz appearing on NXT TV while Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca, Riley Osborne and others have appeared on TNA programming.
