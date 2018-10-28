Quantcast

 

NXT Stars Win Multiple Titles at EVOLVE 114

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EVOLVE 114

– Several NXT-related matches took place at EVOLVE 114, including two of the company’s championships being captured by NXT stars. Fabian Aichner defeated Shane Strickland to win the EVOLVE Championship, while The Street Profits defeated the Doom Patrol to become the new Evolve Tag Team Champions. You can see clips from both matches below.

The show took place in Ybor City, Florida on Sunday night.

