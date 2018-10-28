NXT Stars Win Multiple Titles at EVOLVE 114

– Several NXT-related matches took place at EVOLVE 114, including two of the company’s championships being captured by NXT stars. Fabian Aichner defeated Shane Strickland to win the EVOLVE Championship, while The Street Profits defeated the Doom Patrol to become the new Evolve Tag Team Champions. You can see clips from both matches below.

The show took place in Ybor City, Florida on Sunday night.

#EVOLVE114 continues as the surprises continue as the @WWNLive seminar standouts from earlier are introduced to @WWENXT star @TheDanMatha who has now challenged all the members of The Skulk! See it on #ClubWWN pic.twitter.com/gdxCsHcph1 — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 29, 2018