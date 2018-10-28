wrestling / News
NXT Stars Win Multiple Titles at EVOLVE 114
– Several NXT-related matches took place at EVOLVE 114, including two of the company’s championships being captured by NXT stars. Fabian Aichner defeated Shane Strickland to win the EVOLVE Championship, while The Street Profits defeated the Doom Patrol to become the new Evolve Tag Team Champions. You can see clips from both matches below.
The show took place in Ybor City, Florida on Sunday night.
🚨Breaking🚨@FabianAichner of @WWENXT shows up at #Evolve114 and will challenge @StricklandShane for the @WWNEVOLVE Championship! pic.twitter.com/5zigjXM0ho
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) October 28, 2018
#EVOLVE114 @FabianAichner has challenged @StricklandShane and that match will take place later tonight pic.twitter.com/NbpkPSWcPC
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 28, 2018
.@FabianAichner stepping up to @StricklandShane #Evolve114 pic.twitter.com/17bM3YE34Z
— Tarra (@Tarratastic) October 28, 2018
Another @WWENXT star at #EVOLVE114
Welcome @Jess10YES_ pic.twitter.com/jPtCMYreRi
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) October 28, 2018
A barn burner between @priscillakelly_ and @Jess10YES_ at #EVOLVE114 on #ClubWWN pic.twitter.com/Wr38z9ZeVd
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 28, 2018
From @WWENXT it’s @adrianjaoude in an EVOLVE ring at #EVOLVE114 against @JoeGacy! pic.twitter.com/sJseCfJ9be
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 28, 2018
It’s on!!!@AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are here to challenge @DirtyDickinson & @YeowSavage for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles at #EVOLVE114 on #ClubWWN pic.twitter.com/WqWVaEyiEi
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 29, 2018
AND YOUR NEW EVOLVE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!
From @WWENXT, @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE just captured the gold at #EVOLVE114 on #ClubWWN pic.twitter.com/YoWpw1FlOh
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 29, 2018
#EVOLVE114 continues as the surprises continue as the @WWNLive seminar standouts from earlier are introduced to @WWENXT star @TheDanMatha who has now challenged all the members of The Skulk! See it on #ClubWWN pic.twitter.com/gdxCsHcph1
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 29, 2018
The EVOLVE Championship on the line as @StricklandShane defends against @WWENXT star @FabianAichner at #EVOLVE114 pic.twitter.com/4tIWepyGr7
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 29, 2018
AND NEW EVOLVE CHAMPION!!!@FabianAichner of @WWENXT captures the title from @StricklandShane at #EVOLVE114 on #ClubWWN
See the new champ when EVOLVE comes to Detroit on Nov 9 & Chicago on Nov 10! pic.twitter.com/AfAElLfwuf
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 29, 2018