NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For CW Debut, A-Town Down Under To Appear Next Week

The NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line against a main roster team when NXT debuts on The CW. A-Town Down Under laid out a challenge to Nathan Frazer and Axiom on Tuesday for the championships in a post made to Twitter.

The two talked about how Fraxiom are only champions because The Bloodline got involved in their match last week and talked about how they wanted titles again, then said they would challenge for the titles. They said they would be showing up next Tuesday on a special Grayson Waller Effect.

Frazer and Axiom then both posted to Twitter, with Frazer accepting the challenge and Axiom saying they would still see them next week for the Grayson Waller Effect segment: